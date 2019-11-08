UrduPoint.com
Hue And Cry Over 'rigging In Elections' Effort To Hoodwink Masses, Weaken Democracy: Firdous

Fri 08th November 2019

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Friday said that one year after the elections, making hue and cry over" rigging in elections" was an effort to hoodwink the people and weaken the democratic system

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Friday said that one year after the elections, making hue and cry over" rigging in elections" was an effort to hoodwink the people and weaken the democratic system.

In a tweet, she said Maulana Fazalur Rehman should not take revenge from the nation after being rejected by the masses.

The SAPM asked Ameer Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) not to torture his party workers in cold weather and give up his stubbornness and follow the principles of law and the Constitution.

She said that dialogue was the spirit of democratic process and he himself had been advocating this in the past. Advising Maulana Fazalur Rehman not to shut the door of dialogue, she questioned, "If elections were rigged, why did he take part in the presidential elections and why did his son take oath as a member of National Assembly".

