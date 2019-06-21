UrduPoint.com
Huge Bill Boards, Sign Boards Removed

Huge bill boards, sign boards removed

On the directives of Commissioner Malakand Division Riaz Khan Mehsuad, the District Administration Dir lower launched a drive to remove billboards and sign boards throughout the District, causing traffic problems

SWAT (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2019 ) :On the directives of Commissioner Malakand Division Riaz Khan Mehsuad, the District Administration Dir lower launched a drive to remove billboards and sign boards throughout the District, causing traffic problems.

In this connection, Additional Assistant Commissioner Chakdara Qaiser Khan and TMO Shakeel Hayat removed the bill boards, Pana flexes from bazaar as well as from shoulders of the road as these billboards are posing threats for the general public during stormy weather and also creating hurdles in smooth flow of the traffic.

