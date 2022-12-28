UrduPoint.com

Huge Cache Of Arms, Ammunition Recovered, 13 Held

Faizan Hashmi Published December 28, 2022 | 04:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2022 ) :The Rawalpindi Police on the directions of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari, conducted a search operation in Chauntra area, arrested some 13 suspects and recovered arms and ammunition.

The search operation was conducted on houses in the vicinity of private housing societies, the Police spokesperson said.

The search operation was headed by SDPO Saddar Waqar Azim, SHO Chauntra, SHO Chakri and special elite teams also participated in the activity. The search operation was conducted in the areas of Ladian, Khengar and Sangral. The arrested accused included Faizan, Azhar, Sherbaz, Wajid, Abid, Salman, Shoaib, Sajid, Saleem, Hasan, Adnan, Sajid and Mikail.

The weapons recovered from the possession of the accused were a light machine gun (LMG), Kalashnikov five, 8mm three, rifle 12 bore three, and 30 bore pistol, magazines and cartridges.

CPO Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari appreciated SDPO Saddar, SHOs Chauntra and Chakri and the team.

"The purpose of the search operation is to take action against criminal elements and illegal arms," the CPO said. The Police would continue crackdown on encroachment mafia and arms across Rawalpindi including Chauntra, he added. The CPO added that the Police would deal with the occupation mafia and those who play with human lives with iron hands.

"The action is a clear message for the mafia, supremacy of law will be ensured," CPO Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari said.

More Stories From Pakistan

