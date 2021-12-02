Huge cache of arms, ammunition recovered, one held

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Sadar Biruni Police have arrested a hardcore criminals and recovered huge cache of arms, ammunition from his possession here Wednesday, informed a police spokesman.

Police have confiscated a motorcycle used by the accused along with 7 Kalashnikovs, 03 rifles 12 bore, 01 pistol 30 bore and a large quantity of bullets and magazines were also recovered from the possession of accused Gul Sher.

Police have registered a case and legal action has been initiated against the accused.

City Police Officer (CPO) Athar Ismail appreciated the performance of police team.