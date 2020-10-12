Huge cache of arms recovered, 24 held

Police have seized a huge cache of arms and ammunition in the jurisdiction of Police Station Chuntra and held 24 outlaws, informed police spokesman here on Monday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ) :Police have seized a huge cache of arms and ammunition in the jurisdiction of Police Station Chuntra and held 24 outlaws, informed police spokesman here on Monday.

The arms and ammunition captured by police included 16 Kalashnikov, 1 riffle 7MM, I rifle 223 bore, 3 pistols 30 bore and bullets from their possession.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them.

City Police Officer CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas has appreciated the performance of police team adding that strict action must be taken against anti social elements.

He made it clear that exhibition of arms and to keep illegal weapons would not be tolerated.