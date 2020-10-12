UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Huge Cache Of Arms Recovered, 24 Held

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 12th October 2020 | 06:56 PM

Huge cache of arms recovered, 24 held

Police have seized a huge cache of arms and ammunition in the jurisdiction of Police Station Chuntra and held 24 outlaws, informed police spokesman here on Monday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ) :Police have seized a huge cache of arms and ammunition in the jurisdiction of Police Station Chuntra and held 24 outlaws, informed police spokesman here on Monday.

The arms and ammunition captured by police included 16 Kalashnikov, 1 riffle 7MM, I rifle 223 bore, 3 pistols 30 bore and bullets from their possession.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them.

City Police Officer CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas has appreciated the performance of police team adding that strict action must be taken against anti social elements.

He made it clear that exhibition of arms and to keep illegal weapons would not be tolerated.

Related Topics

Police Police Station All From

Recent Stories

Ministry of Education announces launch of ‘50x50 ..

14 minutes ago

Saudi Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai announces Intern ..

14 minutes ago

Residents can now book COVID-19 PCR tests in malls ..

29 minutes ago

Government must demonstrate commitment to freedom ..

40 minutes ago

PM allows opposition parties to hold rallies under ..

55 minutes ago

NTS Group acquires Amega West Services

59 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.