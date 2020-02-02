Huge cache of arms recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2020 ) ::Police have recovered a huge cache of arms, ammunition and arrested an arm dealer, informed police spokesman here on Sunday.

Police Station Airport during routine checking stopped a suspected vehicle and recovered 12 bore 10 rifles, 44 bore 7 riffle, MP5 2riffles, 53 magazines and thousands of bullets from his possession.

The arrested dealer was identified as Taba Ullah while police also confiscated vehicle carrying the illegal weapons.

On the other hand, City Police Officer, Capt (Retd) Muhammad Ahsan Younis has directed to ensure strict security arrangements for cricket test match between Pakistan and Bangladesh to be played from February 7 here at Rawalpindi cricket stadium.

The CPO informed that under the security plan, over 5000 security personnel of Elite, Dolphin, Muhafiz, police and officials in plain clothes would be deputed during the test match to ensure foolproof security for cricket players and fans.