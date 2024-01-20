Open Menu

Huge Cache Of Arms Recovered In Bhana Mari

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 20, 2024 | 05:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2024) A huge cache of arms including 121 pistols, 18 rifles and several magazines were recovered during operations in the Bhana Mari and Sarband area, Police said here Saturday.

Bhana Mari Police of City Division recovered a huge consignment of illegal weapons from a suspicious motor car during the blockade at Tor Baba stop on Ring Road. During the operation, 18 rifles and 87 pistols were recovered and the vehicle used in illegal arms smuggling was also taken into police custody.

Naqeeb Khan and Ishtiaq from Dara Adam Khel were arrested during the operation.

Similarly, Sarband Police Station of Cantt Division has conducted an important operation on Ring Road. Suspect Haseebullah was arrested after recovering weapons from a suspected car. The arrested accused belongs to Dara Adam Khel.

During the operation, 34 pistols and more than 50 spare magazines were recovered and the vehicle used in smuggling was also taken into police custody. The arrested accused have also given the Names of their other accomplices, who are expected to be arrested soon. Cases have been registered against the arrested accused and further investigation has been started.

