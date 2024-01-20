Huge Cache Of Arms Recovered In Bhana Mari
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 20, 2024 | 05:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2024) A huge cache of arms including 121 pistols, 18 rifles and several magazines were recovered during operations in the Bhana Mari and Sarband area, Police said here Saturday.
Bhana Mari Police of City Division recovered a huge consignment of illegal weapons from a suspicious motor car during the blockade at Tor Baba stop on Ring Road. During the operation, 18 rifles and 87 pistols were recovered and the vehicle used in illegal arms smuggling was also taken into police custody.
Naqeeb Khan and Ishtiaq from Dara Adam Khel were arrested during the operation.
Similarly, Sarband Police Station of Cantt Division has conducted an important operation on Ring Road. Suspect Haseebullah was arrested after recovering weapons from a suspected car. The arrested accused belongs to Dara Adam Khel.
During the operation, 34 pistols and more than 50 spare magazines were recovered and the vehicle used in smuggling was also taken into police custody. The arrested accused have also given the Names of their other accomplices, who are expected to be arrested soon. Cases have been registered against the arrested accused and further investigation has been started.
Recent Stories
Moin Khan among contenders for PCB chairmanship: Sources
Sania Mirza divorced Shoaib Malik: sources
America is truly a strategic partner of Pakistan. Khawaja Rameez Hasan
IMF acknowledges stability in Pakistan's economic activity
Pakistan seeks friendly ties with all countries: Caretaker PM
Shaheen reveals reason behind consecutive fourth loss against New Zealand.
ATC adjourns bail pleas of Shah Mahmood Qureshi,Sheikh Rasheed until Jan 24
LPG prices surge once again during winter season
Shoaik Malik ties the knot with actress Sana Javed
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 January 2024
Bowlers impress at all three venues in fourth round of National Women's T20
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Free camp for hearing loss to be organized in Hyderabad10 minutes ago
-
Two-day Master Trainers programme begins in Nawabshah20 minutes ago
-
Common headaches tied to work stress: Dr Suhail Yaseen50 minutes ago
-
Nine held with drugs, weapons50 minutes ago
-
Mushaal deeply saddened over Yasin’s uncle demise60 minutes ago
-
250-bed Nusrat Fateh Ali Hospital to be functional from 25th: DC60 minutes ago
-
Admission date extended for HSSC exams60 minutes ago
-
Restoration of 20 beds ward at LRH demanded1 hour ago
-
CM Balochistan visits Sibi to review polls arrangements1 hour ago
-
Election 2024 brings boom to floriculture business in KP1 hour ago
-
ECP starts issuing postal ballot papers to eligible voters1 hour ago
-
Boiler sealed over pollution1 hour ago