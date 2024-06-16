Huge Cache Of Arms Recovered In Successful Operation
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 16, 2024 | 07:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2024) In a significant operation, Police have arrested an arm dealer involved in arms smuggling and recovered a huge cache of weapons and magazines from his possession.
According to the police spokesman, Taxila police stopped a vehicle and recovered 25 pistols 30 bores along with magazines from his custody.
The dealer was identified as Irfan, was taken into custody, and the vehicle was also seized.
SP Potohar Nasir Nawaz praised the Taxila police for their swift action, stating that those involved in the illegal sale and distribution of arms and ammunition will not escape the law. Further arrests related to this case are also expected, he concluded.
