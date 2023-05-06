UrduPoint.com

Huge Cache Of Arms Recovered, One Held

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 06, 2023 | 08:05 PM

Huge cache of arms recovered, one held

Police have arrested arm smuggler and recovered huge cache of arms and bullets from his possession here on Saturday, informed police spokesman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2023 ) :Police have arrested arm smuggler and recovered huge cache of arms and bullets from his possession here on Saturday, informed police spokesman.

Naseerabad police stopped a suspected vehicle at picket and during the search, 19 pistols and 1500 Kalashnikov bullets were recovered from the vehicle.

The police arrested the accused Inamullah besides confiscating his vehicle.

SP Potohar, while appreciating the performance of police team, said that operations would continue against those who supply illegal weapons.

He made it clear that it was prime duty of the police to protect the lives and properties of the people.

Related Topics

Police Vehicle From Allied Rental Modarba

Recent Stories

Amir Hassan's five-wicket haul leads Pakistan U19 ..

Amir Hassan's five-wicket haul leads Pakistan U19 to nine-wicket win

6 minutes ago
 Number of Ukraine's Ballistic Missiles Downed Over ..

Number of Ukraine's Ballistic Missiles Downed Over Crimea Rises to 2 - Crimean A ..

9 minutes ago
 Mango season begins with arrival of 'Saroli' in Mi ..

Mango season begins with arrival of 'Saroli' in Mirpurkhas

9 minutes ago
 Peace Jirga held for establishing durable peace in ..

Peace Jirga held for establishing durable peace in Kurram district

9 minutes ago
 Central Model School to be made Centre of Excellen ..

Central Model School to be made Centre of Excellence: Mohsin Naqvi

34 minutes ago
 Secretary visits wheat center, express dismay over ..

Secretary visits wheat center, express dismay over lethargic attitude of staff

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.