Huge cache of arms, weapons recovered from Chuntra area

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :On the special instructions of City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas, a grand search operation was conducted against illegal arms, weapons, and ammunition, informed police spokesman.

During the course of action, police have arrested six outlaws and recovered, arms and ammunition from their possession.

The arrested were identified as Sunil, Rafat Abbas, Masood Khan, Rafaqatullah, Kishore Khan and Nasir. Three Kalashnikovs, Two 223 bore rifles, and Three pistols were recovered from the suspects.

The search operation was carried out in different areas of Chuntra police station including housing societies. Several people were interrogated during the search operation. Prior to the operation, notices were issued in the area regarding legal action against illegal weapons. Rawalpindi police will continue indiscriminate operations against illegal arms holders, the spokesman added.