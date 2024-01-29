Huge Cache Of Cigarettes Sans Sales Tax Stamps Seized From Khanewal
Faizan Hashmi Published January 29, 2024 | 11:39 PM
Anti sales squad of the Regional Tax Office (RTO) claimed to have seized a huge cache of cigarettes without sales tax stamps from the Chhab Kalan area in district Khanewal
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) Anti sales squad of the Regional Tax Office (RTO) claimed to have seized a huge cache of cigarettes without sales tax stamps from the Chhab Kalan area in district Khanewal.
According to official sources, working on a tip-off, additional commissioner Bilal Ahmed and assistant commissioner Haroon Rasheed conducted a raid at a warehouse and managed to recover a huge quantity of local brand cigarettes.
The cigarette brands were lacking sales tax stamps. The amount of the seized cigarettes is stated in millions of rupees.
The team however could not arrest any outlaw. The police concerned is also conducting raids to arrest the outlaws.
Recent Stories
Thief gang busted, three held
Venezuela's 'Maduro will not choose' his poll rival: banned contender
S. Africa poll battle heats up as ANC suspends Zuma
Pakistani peacekeeper embraces martyrdom amid thwarting terrorists' attack in Su ..
CCI approves amendments in petroleum policy to encourage oil, gas exploration
PPP's 10-point manifesto to pull country out of economic crisis: Bilawal
PPP introduces manifesto, featuring a 10-point 'Awami, Muashi Muahida: Bilawal
Jordan score twice in injury time to surge into Asian Cup quarters
Two inter-district drug dealers arrested with 41kg Hashish
Gambian festival revitalises tradition of initiatory rite
Terrorist Naikman Ullah killed in N Waziristan IBO
NEC directs priority financial allocations for merged, backward districts
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Thief gang busted, three held2 minutes ago
-
Pakistani peacekeeper embraces martyrdom amid thwarting terrorists' attack in Sudan5 minutes ago
-
CCI approves amendments in petroleum policy to encourage oil, gas exploration5 minutes ago
-
PPP's 10-point manifesto to pull country out of economic crisis: Bilawal5 minutes ago
-
PPP introduces manifesto, featuring a 10-point 'Awami, Muashi Muahida: Bilawal5 minutes ago
-
Two inter-district drug dealers arrested with 41kg Hashish11 minutes ago
-
Terrorist Naikman Ullah killed in N Waziristan IBO11 minutes ago
-
NEC directs priority financial allocations for merged, backward districts4 minutes ago
-
Muhibullah taking part in election on spirit of public service4 minutes ago
-
Alvi urges public-private sectors' collaboration in jobs creation for special persons4 minutes ago
-
BoD of OIC's Ombudsman Institutions held in Pakistan14 minutes ago
-
IGP meets delegation of private welfare organization4 minutes ago