Huge Cache Of Cigarettes Sans Sales Tax Stamps Seized From Khanewal

Faizan Hashmi Published January 29, 2024 | 11:39 PM

Anti sales squad of the Regional Tax Office (RTO) claimed to have seized a huge cache of cigarettes without sales tax stamps from the Chhab Kalan area in district Khanewal

According to official sources, working on a tip-off, additional commissioner Bilal Ahmed and assistant commissioner Haroon Rasheed conducted a raid at a warehouse and managed to recover a huge quantity of local brand cigarettes.

The cigarette brands were lacking sales tax stamps. The amount of the seized cigarettes is stated in millions of rupees.

The team however could not arrest any outlaw. The police concerned is also conducting raids to arrest the outlaws.

