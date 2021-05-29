UrduPoint.com
Huge Cache Of Crackers Seized

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 29th May 2021 | 05:03 PM

Huge cache of crackers seized

Police have recovered huge cache of firecrackers worth lakh of rupees in the jurisdiction of Chuntra Police station, informed police spokesman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2021 ) :Police have recovered huge cache of firecrackers worth lakh of rupees in the jurisdiction of Chuntra Police station, informed police spokesman.

A check post was set up near Chakri Interchange and Shahzor's vehicle was stopped and searched.

During the search, Chuntra police recovered thousands of firecrackers in 80 cartons and 09 bags worth lakhs of rupees from the vehicle, on which police arrested accused Naseer Mohammad.

A case has been registered against him.

The accused had disclosed that he was supplying fireworks in different districts.

City Police Officer CPO Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas commended SP Saddar, ASP Saddar Circle and Chuntra Police for arresting the accused and said that crackdown on law-breaking elements should be continued. He said that this illegal businesses must be discouraged adding that strict action should be taken against such elements.

