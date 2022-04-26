UrduPoint.com

Huge Cache Of Drug Seized In FC, Custom Raid

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 26, 2022 | 04:50 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2022 ) :Thwarting the smuggling bid a huge cache of drugs seized during a join raid conducted by the Frontier Corp and Pakistan Custom Noshki, handout issued on Tuesday said.

"On a tip off joint raid was carried out in remote area of Noshki recovering drugs worth Rs 50 million," handout further read.

No arrest was made in this connection. Further probe was underway.

