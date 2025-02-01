Huge Cache Of Fireworks Seized,Two Arrested
Muhammad Irfan Published February 01, 2025 | 10:50 AM
LAYYAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) District police on Saturday seized a large quantity of fireworks and arrested two suspects here at Karor Lal Esan area.
According to police sources,suspects Khurram Shahzad and Ihsanullah were caught red-handed while transporting illegal fireworks.
Authorities also confiscated a rickshaw used for the supply.The suspects were carrying 3,600 boxes of firecrackers packed in 30 cartons placed inside 10 sacks.
A case has been registered against the suspect.
Further investigation was underway.
