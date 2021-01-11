UrduPoint.com
Huge Cache Of Narcotics Retrieve During A Joint Operation In The Arabian Sea

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 05:26 PM

Huge cache of narcotics retrieve during a joint operation in the Arabian Sea

Pakistan Maritime Security Agency, Pakistan Navy and Pakistan Customs Intelligence, in a joint intelligence based counter narcotics operation, have successfully managed retrieval of 202 Kilograms of Crystal Ice and 227 Kilograms of Heroin from a fishing boat moving in the Arabian Sea, near south of Gwadar, said PMSA officials addressing a press conference here on Monday

It was said recovery of the narcotics with estimated value of Pakistani rupee.16.30 billion in the international market was the biggest in terms of Narco value in PMSa's history.

Sharing further details of the operation, the agencies were said to had successfully averted smuggling of narcotics by intercepting a fishing boat registered as Al Hammad, Registration No.

15668, tipped to be carrying contraband drugs.

Mentioning that the registration number of the boat could be fake, so as to deceive the authorities, the officials said retrieved contraband drugs have been handed over to Pakistan Customs Intelligence for further investigations and legal proceedings.

"Successful operation by PMSA, PN and Pakistan Customs Intelligence resulting in seizure of a huge cache is a testament of the fact that we are vigilant and committed to prevent use of Pakistani waters against any unlawful act," said the official.

It was further said that PMSA will continue to shoulder its national obligations towards establishment of good order within the country's sea boundaries besides ensuring here the needed conducive, lawful and business friendly environment.

