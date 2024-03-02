Huge consignment of fake medicines recovered, four held

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) The district administration here on Saturday raided against the mafia involved in manufacturing and sale of fake medicines and recovered huge consignment of fake medicines worth lakhs of rupee from a house in Qasim Bela.

The team headed by Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Muhammad Saif raided and caught four people including a woman.

A case has been registered against the accused in plaintiff of CEO Health Dr. Faisal Qaisrani and Drug Inspector Muhammad Usman Ghani.

Accused Wahaj Shah, Rana Ahmed were selling fake medicine in South Punjab by labeling and repackaging them.

Samples of fake drugs recovered from the accused have been sent to the drug testing laboratory.

ADCG Muhammad Saif said that strict action would be taken by fully tracing the fake medicine network.

Action will also be taken against the medical stores involved in buying and selling fake medicines. The accused who playing with human lives will be severely punished, he said.

The district administration sealed the warehouse, seized the goods and handed over the accused to police.