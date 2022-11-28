UrduPoint.com

Huge Consignment Of Illegal Clothes Confiscated At Torkham

Published November 28, 2022

Huge consignment of Illegal clothes confiscated at Torkham

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2022 ) :The Customs Appraisement and FC force confiscated illegal foreign cloths worth millions of rupees during a joint action at the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in Torkham here, said border authorities on Monday.

The Customs Appraisement authorities had received information regarding the smuggling of a huge consignment of illegal foreign clothes through the Torkham border.

A joint action team of FC and Customs Appraisement started surveillance of the suspected vehicles and stopped a truck loaded with coal.

During a thorough search of the vehicle, bearing the number plate (BL 3546), the Customs authorities recovered 3,575 kg of illegal foreign clothes from the secret components of the truck. The vehicle was impounded and the driver was taken into custody.

Later, the Customs authorities registered a proper case and started further investigations.

