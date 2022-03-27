UrduPoint.com

Huge Crowd Of People In PM's Public Meeting Stuns Opposition: Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published March 27, 2022 | 10:30 PM

Huge crowd of people in PM's public meeting stuns opposition: Minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2022 ) :Punjab Local Government and Community Development Department Minister Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed on Sunday said that a huge crowd of people in Islamabad on the call of Prime Minister Imran Khan had put the last nail in the coffin of political thieves and looters.

According to a handout, the machinations of blackmailers, opportunists and dishonest politicians who insulted the public mandate had come to light.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, PTI would put an end to all these looters, he added.

Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed said that the unprecedented success of the Islamabad public rally had proved that the days of political robbers, dacoits, and deceivers, disguised as politicians were numbered.

All the dirty tactics of the political parties trying to put pressure on PM Imran Khan had been reversed, he added.

The Minister said that the people were well aware that PML-N, PPP and other parties were not there to change the condition of the people rather, they had come together to save their corruption and to pursue certain interests.

He said that Islamabad public rally had proved that the people of Pakistan loved Imran Khan immensely and under his leadership, they would continue their struggle against imposters.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Corruption Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Sunday All Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 March 2022

13 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th March 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th March 2022

13 hours ago
 Biden says Putin 'cannot remain in power'

Biden says Putin 'cannot remain in power'

22 hours ago
 Zimbabwe votes in by-elections seen as test for ru ..

Zimbabwe votes in by-elections seen as test for ruling party

22 hours ago
 PTI made fruitful discussion with coalition partne ..

PTI made fruitful discussion with coalition partners: Khattak

22 hours ago
 Biden's Comment on Putin Staying in Power Was Not ..

Biden's Comment on Putin Staying in Power Was Not Endorsing Regime Change - Whit ..

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>