LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2022 ) :Punjab Local Government and Community Development Department Minister Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed on Sunday said that a huge crowd of people in Islamabad on the call of Prime Minister Imran Khan had put the last nail in the coffin of political thieves and looters.

According to a handout, the machinations of blackmailers, opportunists and dishonest politicians who insulted the public mandate had come to light.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, PTI would put an end to all these looters, he added.

Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed said that the unprecedented success of the Islamabad public rally had proved that the days of political robbers, dacoits, and deceivers, disguised as politicians were numbered.

All the dirty tactics of the political parties trying to put pressure on PM Imran Khan had been reversed, he added.

The Minister said that the people were well aware that PML-N, PPP and other parties were not there to change the condition of the people rather, they had come together to save their corruption and to pursue certain interests.

He said that Islamabad public rally had proved that the people of Pakistan loved Imran Khan immensely and under his leadership, they would continue their struggle against imposters.