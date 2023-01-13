UrduPoint.com

Huge Crowd Throng Hilly Areas To Enjoy Snowfall

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 13, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Huge crowd throng hilly areas to enjoy snowfall

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2023 ) :With the onset of the snowy season, a number of tourists from across the country have started visiting the hilly areas to enjoy the beauty of nature during snowfall.

According to a private news channel, a great rush of tourists was witnessed in popular tourism destinations including Murree, Malam Jabba, Kalam, Naran, Kaghan, Swat, Hunza, Ziarat, Chitral, and Kashmir.

Reportedly, local as well as international tourists are increasing significantly after the first snowfall of the season but visitors are facing issues related to lodging and increased rates as several hotels and other businesses had already been closed before the start of the current snowfall spell.

As Naran-Kaghan Road is closed since November 2022, the only available route to these destinations is the Karakoram Highway. Visitors are advised to check weather advisories, road situations, and routes before leaving for these destinations.

Pakistan is a very beautiful country with diverse weather conditions and locations. A large number of visitors in Swat also witnessed that many hotels were already booked and requested the authorities concerned to take serious action against the profiteers who are taking advantage of the situation.

Related Topics

Weather Swat Murree Road Chitral Ziarat November From

Recent Stories

Islamabad seeks enhanced economic ties with Washin ..

Islamabad seeks enhanced economic ties with Washington

3 hours ago
 PM to meet Pakistani businessmen, Emirati investor ..

PM to meet Pakistani businessmen, Emirati investors today

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 January 2023

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th January 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th January 2023

6 hours ago
 Dubai enriches its visual identity via &#039;Publi ..

Dubai enriches its visual identity via &#039;Public Art Strategy&#039;

15 hours ago
 Dubai Racing Club to launch Dubai Verse Cup

Dubai Racing Club to launch Dubai Verse Cup

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.