Huge crowd throng hilly areas to enjoy snowfall

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2023 ) :With the onset of the snowy season, a number of tourists from across the country have started visiting the hilly areas to enjoy the beauty of nature during snowfall.

According to a private news channel, a great rush of tourists was witnessed in popular tourism destinations including Murree, Malam Jabba, Kalam, Naran, Kaghan, Swat, Hunza, Ziarat, Chitral, and Kashmir.

Reportedly, local as well as international tourists are increasing significantly after the first snowfall of the season but visitors are facing issues related to lodging and increased rates as several hotels and other businesses had already been closed before the start of the current snowfall spell.

As Naran-Kaghan Road is closed since November 2022, the only available route to these destinations is the Karakoram Highway. Visitors are advised to check weather advisories, road situations, and routes before leaving for these destinations.

Pakistan is a very beautiful country with diverse weather conditions and locations. A large number of visitors in Swat also witnessed that many hotels were already booked and requested the authorities concerned to take serious action against the profiteers who are taking advantage of the situation.