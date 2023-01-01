UrduPoint.com

Huge Crowd Witnessed In Murree

Published January 01, 2023

Huge crowd witnessed in Murree

ISLAMABAD, Jan 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2023 ) :As the recent rainspell occurred in twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi, number of people thronged to Murree and Galliyat with their family and friends to enjoy snowfall.

When Pakistan Meteorological Department predicted snowfall in Murree and adjoining areas, the tourists started arriving in this picturesque landscape to witness extraordinary weather conditions, a private news channel reported.

There were thousands of tourists from all over the country who had arrived in Murree to enjoy the snowfall of winter at Pindi Point, Kashmir Point, the Mall, and Ayubia.

The hotels' business was at its peak in this freezing season. Almost all small and big hotels were booked. The Mall Road, considered the hub of Murree, was flooded with tourists in this cold weather. There was a great rush in restaurants and cafes that people had to wait for hours to get seats for tea and meal.

The traffic snarls were seen at Jhika Gali, GPO Chowk, Guldana, Kashmir Point, and other roads causing unending difficulties for the tourists.

More Stories From Pakistan

