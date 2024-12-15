Huge Crowds Flock To KIBF On Fourth Day, Dr.Khalid Maqbool Visited
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 15, 2024 | 09:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2024) Huge Crowds Flock to Karachi International Book Fair on Fourth Day.
The fourth day of the 19th Karachi International Book Fair (KIBF) saw a massive turnout of citizens, with the Expo Center packed to capacity.
The parking area was filled, and surrounding areas experienced traffic jams due to the large number of visitors.
Today, Monday, is the last day of the fair, and publishers and booksellers are offering discounts of up to 70% on books and educational materials.
Visitors praised the event, saying it has become an integral part of Karachi's culture and should be held twice a year.
Federal Education Minister Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and tv actor Ayaz Khan were among the notable personalities who visited the fair.
Dr.Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui expressed his delight at the event, saying Karachi remains a hub of literature, culture, and progress. He also highlighted the importance of education and research, stating that libraries play a vital role in providing resources for students, researchers, and educators.
