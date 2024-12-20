Huge drugs consignment recovered in raid to arrest housing society owner’s killer: SP Khokhar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Rawalpindi Police in a raid to arrest the killers of a private housing society owner Friday recovered a huge consignment of drugs from their hideout

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) The Rawalpindi Police in a raid to arrest the killers of a private housing society owner Friday recovered a huge consignment of drugs from their hideout.

Superintendent of Police Saddar Nabeel Khokhar told the media that accused Rizwan alias Janu, Asim alias Toti and others had shot dead Abdul Rehman, owner of New Metro City Housing Society Gujar Khan during a function two days ago.

He said the firing incident had spread fear and panic among the people. SP Khokhar said on the tip-off about the presence of accused, the police conducted a raid at their hideout. The accused managed to escape, however, more than 64 kilograms of hashish, 1.86 kg heroin, 730 grams opium and 210 grams ice were recovered from their hideout. He said special teams had been formed to arrest the culprits, who would be arrested soon.