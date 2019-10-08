Huge financial support reaches Maulana Fazlur Rehman: Arif Hameed Bhatti

JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has been provided heavy financial support by real-estate tycoons who run their illegal businesses beside heavy amount from the two major political parties ahead of his Azadi march in Islamabad, a famous TV anchor says

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019) JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has been provided heavy financial support by real-estate tycoons who run their illegal businesses beside heavy amount from the two major political parties ahead of his Azadi march in Islamabad, a famous TV anchor says.

Referring to JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, TV anchor Arif Hameed Bhatti said some protests are held to get justice and some are held for the public welfare but current protests are being held just to cover the black money.

He said Maulana Fazlur Rehman apparently has no power and has also not been getting share of public money but he has been provided huge money by real estate tycoons who are involving in running illegal businesses.

He further said that there were huge charges of corruption against two political parties, and some people among them are doing efforts to stop the process of recovery from them. But he said it is quite clear that plundering public money in billions was quite easy for them as four to five hundreds rupees for us.

“I already have made it clear that installment of huge amount has been provided to Maulana Fazlur Rehman,” said Arif Hameed Bhatti. He went on to say that some fraudulent who do fraud in the name of real estate businesses, and make money in billions are now at the fore front to support Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

Targeting Maulana Fazlur Rehman in a funny way, Arif Hameed Bhatti said that Maulana will spend money in March but there will be overall financial benefit to Maulana in this entire move, because many people are there to provide him money.

He hinted that bureaucracy also wants that PTI’s government should be sent pack but I will blame Imran Khan and his team who could not handle the bureaucracy. Earlier, Arif Hameed Bhatti said the first installment of money was provided to Maulana Fazlur Rehman after orders from Kot Lakhpat jail. The entire funding to Maulana will come from Kot Lakhpat, he concluded.