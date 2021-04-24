Huge Fire Breaks Out In Lahore Factory; No Casualties
Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sat 24th April 2021 | 10:16 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2021 ) :A factory on Walton Road in Lahore caught fire on Saturday as a result of which valuable goods burned to ashes.
According to rescue sources, no casualties were reported in the incident that took place in a Walton road factory in Lahore.
On receiving the information, fire engines reached the spot to douse the fire along with many ambulances where Fire-fighting operations are still underway.
The cause of the blaze was not yet known, private channels reported.