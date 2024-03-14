Open Menu

Huge Fire Engulfs Ramzan Bazar In Rawalpindi

Faizan Hashmi Published March 14, 2024 | 09:37 PM

Huge fire engulfs Ramzan Bazar in Rawalpindi

A huge fire broke out in the evening of Thursday in Ramzan bazaar located in Rawalpindi, where no loss of life has been reported so far

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) A huge fire broke out in the evening of Thursday in Ramzan bazaar located in Rawalpindi, where no loss of life has been reported so far.

According to rescue officials, the fire engulfed the dozens of stalls, quickly spreading to the other shops, creating panic among the shopkeepers and customers, private news channels reported.

More than 3 fire brigade vehicles and two water bowers are taking part in the rescue operation.

Rescue 1122 teams rescued the people. The district administration has ordered an inquiry into the incident.

Related Topics

Fire Water Vehicles Rawalpindi Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

Spain MPs pass amnesty law for Catalan separatists

Spain MPs pass amnesty law for Catalan separatists

5 minutes ago
 Ghee manufacturers announce reduction of Rs 15 per ..

Ghee manufacturers announce reduction of Rs 15 per kg in ghee price

5 minutes ago
 32,883 more ration bags distributed in one day

32,883 more ration bags distributed in one day

5 minutes ago
 IHC seeks comments from mobile companies in audio ..

IHC seeks comments from mobile companies in audio leak case

14 minutes ago
 China gives ‘Emergency Aid’ to Pakistan for ra ..

China gives ‘Emergency Aid’ to Pakistan for rain-hit areas

14 minutes ago
 Shafay reviews implementation on Ramadan Relief Pa ..

Shafay reviews implementation on Ramadan Relief Package

14 minutes ago
Encroachments removed under Suthra Punjab program

Encroachments removed under Suthra Punjab program

6 minutes ago
 Aid efforts intensify for famine-stalked Gaza

Aid efforts intensify for famine-stalked Gaza

6 minutes ago
 CEC dismisses speculation of foreign ambassador ap ..

CEC dismisses speculation of foreign ambassador appointment

6 minutes ago
 Shell shakes up climate targets, sparking backlash

Shell shakes up climate targets, sparking backlash

13 minutes ago
 SpaceX mega rocket lost in final phase of test fli ..

SpaceX mega rocket lost in final phase of test flight

6 minutes ago
 Commissioner directs line depts for strict impleme ..

Commissioner directs line depts for strict implement on “Suthra Punjab” prog ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan