Huge fire engulfs Ramzan Bazar in Rawalpindi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) A huge fire broke out in the evening of Thursday in Ramzan bazaar located in Rawalpindi, where no loss of life has been reported so far.

According to rescue officials, the fire engulfed the dozens of stalls, quickly spreading to the other shops, creating panic among the shopkeepers and customers, private news channels reported.

More than 3 fire brigade vehicles and two water bowers are taking part in the rescue operation.

Rescue 1122 teams rescued the people. The district administration has ordered an inquiry into the incident.