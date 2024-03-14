Huge Fire Engulfs Ramzan Bazar In Rawalpindi
Faizan Hashmi Published March 14, 2024 | 09:37 PM
A huge fire broke out in the evening of Thursday in Ramzan bazaar located in Rawalpindi, where no loss of life has been reported so far
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) A huge fire broke out in the evening of Thursday in Ramzan bazaar located in Rawalpindi, where no loss of life has been reported so far.
According to rescue officials, the fire engulfed the dozens of stalls, quickly spreading to the other shops, creating panic among the shopkeepers and customers, private news channels reported.
More than 3 fire brigade vehicles and two water bowers are taking part in the rescue operation.
Rescue 1122 teams rescued the people. The district administration has ordered an inquiry into the incident.
Recent Stories
Spain MPs pass amnesty law for Catalan separatists
Ghee manufacturers announce reduction of Rs 15 per kg in ghee price
32,883 more ration bags distributed in one day
IHC seeks comments from mobile companies in audio leak case
China gives ‘Emergency Aid’ to Pakistan for rain-hit areas
Shafay reviews implementation on Ramadan Relief Package
Encroachments removed under Suthra Punjab program
Aid efforts intensify for famine-stalked Gaza
CEC dismisses speculation of foreign ambassador appointment
Shell shakes up climate targets, sparking backlash
SpaceX mega rocket lost in final phase of test flight
Commissioner directs line depts for strict implement on “Suthra Punjab” prog ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ghee manufacturers announce reduction of Rs 15 per kg in ghee price5 minutes ago
-
32,883 more ration bags distributed in one day5 minutes ago
-
IHC seeks comments from mobile companies in audio leak case14 minutes ago
-
China gives ‘Emergency Aid’ to Pakistan for rain-hit areas14 minutes ago
-
Shafay reviews implementation on Ramadan Relief Package14 minutes ago
-
Encroachments removed under Suthra Punjab program6 minutes ago
-
CEC dismisses speculation of foreign ambassador appointment6 minutes ago
-
Commissioner directs line depts for strict implement on “Suthra Punjab” program6 minutes ago
-
Carbon credits can reduce carbon emissions in industries and cities: President of Rawalpindi Chamber ..6 minutes ago
-
Surplus wheat available in market : Minister6 minutes ago
-
SC issues written order regarding hearing in Monal Restaurant case6 minutes ago
-
SIBA to conduct recruitment tests for Sindh Police in three phases6 minutes ago