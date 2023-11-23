Open Menu

Huge Fire Erupted At Cloth Godown In Sheikhupura

Umer Jamshaid Published November 23, 2023 | 09:50 AM

Huge fire erupted at cloth godown in Sheikhupura

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) A huge fire erupted at a godown of clothes situated near Sheikhupura Bhatti Wala Road here Thursday.

morning.

As per detail, Rescue sources the blaze gutted at the cloth gowdown, which spread very quickly and engulfed the entire building of the godown.

After being informed, fire brigade vehicles arrived at the scene and launched an operation. A private news channel

reported.

Fire tenders have also reached the site to control the raging fire.

Due to narrow and dilapidated roads, the rescue teams are finding it difficult to contain the fire.

No casualties were reported in the inferno; however, valuables worth millions of rupees were reduced to ashes due to the fire.

