Huge fire erupts at stationery shops in Urdu Bazar

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :A huge fire erupted here at stationery shops in urdu Bazaar near Post Office on Thursday.

According to Rescue-1122 spokesman, a fire broke out in two stationery shops of the Urdu bazaar which engulfed the nearby shops and inflicted heavy losses to the traders.

Rescue teams along with more than 15 fire brigade vehicles of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA), three fire vehicles of Capital Development Authority (CDA), three fire vehicles of Bahria Town, one fire vehicle of Cantonment board and 12 fire vehicles of Rescue-1122 reached the spot after getting information and struggled to control the flames.

Pak Army team also reached the spot and took part in the firefighting operation.

One special vehicle and a rescue vehicle of Rescue-1122 also took part in the operation.

The spokesman informed APP that a 60 year-old person namely Younas son of Farooz received burn injuries and immediately shifted to Holy Family Hospital.

He said the fire had been controlled while the cooling was in progress.

He said that the fire was so intense and it engulfed over 20 shops and spread further to nearby shops and Rescue-1122 teams faced immense hardship due to the narrow streets and gusty winds.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed also visited the spot and checked the Rescue-1122 operation. Deputy Commissioner Capt. (Retd) Anwar ul Haq, Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Director General (DG) Abdul Sattar Issani and Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Managing Director (MD) Raja Shaukat were also present at the site to oversee the firefighting operation.

The traders informed that two buildings collapsed due to heavy fire while 18 to 20 other shops were partially damaged. Five motorcycles were also burnt to ashes.

According to shopkeepers, a short circuit caused the blaze. However, no loss of life was reported.