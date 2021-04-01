UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Huge Fire Erupts At Stationery Shops In Urdu Bazar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 26 minutes ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 06:40 PM

Huge fire erupts at stationery shops in Urdu Bazar

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :A huge fire erupted here at stationery shops in urdu Bazaar near Post Office on Thursday.

According to Rescue-1122 spokesman, a fire broke out in two stationery shops of the Urdu bazaar which engulfed the nearby shops and inflicted heavy losses to the traders.

Rescue teams along with more than 15 fire brigade vehicles of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA), three fire vehicles of Capital Development Authority (CDA), three fire vehicles of Bahria Town, one fire vehicle of Cantonment board and 12 fire vehicles of Rescue-1122 reached the spot after getting information and struggled to control the flames.

Pak Army team also reached the spot and took part in the firefighting operation.

One special vehicle and a rescue vehicle of Rescue-1122 also took part in the operation.

The spokesman informed APP that a 60 year-old person namely Younas son of Farooz received burn injuries and immediately shifted to Holy Family Hospital.

He said the fire had been controlled while the cooling was in progress.

He said that the fire was so intense and it engulfed over 20 shops and spread further to nearby shops and Rescue-1122 teams faced immense hardship due to the narrow streets and gusty winds.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed also visited the spot and checked the Rescue-1122 operation. Deputy Commissioner Capt. (Retd) Anwar ul Haq, Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Director General (DG) Abdul Sattar Issani and Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Managing Director (MD) Raja Shaukat were also present at the site to oversee the firefighting operation.

The traders informed that two buildings collapsed due to heavy fire while 18 to 20 other shops were partially damaged. Five motorcycles were also burnt to ashes.

According to shopkeepers, a short circuit caused the blaze. However, no loss of life was reported.

Related Topics

Fire Army Water Vehicles Vehicle Rawalpindi Progress SITE Capital Development Authority Post Family

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler attends signing of commercial agreement ..

21 minutes ago

MFNCA hosts webinar titled â€˜50 Years of Empowerm ..

36 minutes ago

AQU hosts Jameela Al Qasimi to talk about her huma ..

50 minutes ago

Emirates SkyCargo delivers 50 million doses of COV ..

51 minutes ago

Oman reports 800 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs virtual meeting of Educa ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.