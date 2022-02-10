Huge fire in Kasur factory claims life of two

Two persons were killed while another suffered serious burn injuries when a fire broke out in Bhulleh Shah paper mill in the area 'Nand ka Takiya', Kot Radha Kishan road

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :Two persons were killed while another suffered serious burn injuries when a fire broke out in Bhulleh Shah paper mill in the area 'Nand ka Takiya', Kot Radha Kishan road.

According to Rescue-1122 here on Thursday, a fire erupted in a warehouse of the factory and engulfed the surroundings. Valuables, raw material and machinery worth million of rupees was gutted in the incident.Two persons died on the spot, while one suffered serious wounds.

The deceased were identified as-- Maqsood r/o Lahore, Amjad Kamboh r/o Kot Radha Kishan.

Police handed over the bodies to the heirs while the injured was shifted to DHQ hospital.

Rescue spokesperson said that fire tenders and ambulances were called in from Lahore and Okara. At least 13 fire brigades and 60 rescuers were trying to douse the flames, though 80% of the fire was brought under control till the filing of this report.

Rescue sources said Deputy Director Operations Ayaaz Aslam, DG Rescue Punjab Dr Rizwan Naseer, Deputy Commissioner Kasur Fayyaz Ahmed and other concerned officials were present at the site.