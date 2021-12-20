'Huge funds being spent on development of city'

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2021 ) :Vice Chairman Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) Sheikh Shahid Javed Monday said that billions of rupees were being spent on development and beautification of Faisalabad city.

Talking to a delegation of civil society at his office here Monday, he said that different projects including construction, repair and maintenance of roads, parks, streets, schools and colleges and provision of clean drinking water and sewerage schemes are being completed in different areas of the city.

He said that all out efforts were being made for provision of clean drinking water and sewerage facilities to the citizens.

He said that big projects were being executed on priority basis in the city.

He also appealed the citizens to pay Wasa dues pending against them and help the department to improve its services.

He said that the mission of serving the masses would continue as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.