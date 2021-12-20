UrduPoint.com

'Huge Funds Being Spent On Development Of City'

Sumaira FH 8 minutes ago Mon 20th December 2021 | 05:40 PM

'Huge funds being spent on development of city'

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2021 ) :Vice Chairman Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) Sheikh Shahid Javed Monday said that billions of rupees were being spent on development and beautification of Faisalabad city.

Talking to a delegation of civil society at his office here Monday, he said that different projects including construction, repair and maintenance of roads, parks, streets, schools and colleges and provision of clean drinking water and sewerage schemes are being completed in different areas of the city.

He said that all out efforts were being made for provision of clean drinking water and sewerage facilities to the citizens.

He said that big projects were being executed on priority basis in the city.

He also appealed the citizens to pay Wasa dues pending against them and help the department to improve its services.

He said that the mission of serving the masses would continue as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Faisalabad Prime Minister Water Civil Society All Billion

Recent Stories

Emirates Skywards is offering five lucky members a ..

Emirates Skywards is offering five lucky members a chance to become Skywards mil ..

2 minutes ago
 2,764 graduates awarded degrees at 12th UVAS Convo ..

2,764 graduates awarded degrees at 12th UVAS Convocation

5 minutes ago
 Govt broke its own record of borrowing: Mian Zahid ..

Govt broke its own record of borrowing: Mian Zahid Hussain

8 minutes ago
 Pakistan Navy Special Services Group Participates ..

Pakistan Navy Special Services Group Participates In Bilateral Exercise Ayyildiz ..

14 minutes ago
 Renewable energy and innovation at forefront of di ..

Renewable energy and innovation at forefront of discussions as Middle East’s f ..

18 minutes ago
 17,692 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

17,692 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.