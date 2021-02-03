Huge gas, oil reserves discovered in Hyderabad district

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :The Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has announced to have discovered huge gas and condensate reserves from its exploratory well Sial-1, which was located in district Hyderabad.

According to a letter addressed to pakistan stock exchange and London Stock Exchange by Company's secretary Ahmed Hayat Lak, it was informed that the structure of Sial-1 was drilled and tested using OGDCL's in house expertise, the well had been drilled down to the depth of 2442 meters.

Based on logs data, well was tested at rate of 1.146 million standard cubic feet per day (MMSCFD) of gas and 680 barrels per day (BPD) of condensate through 32/64" choke at well head flowing pressure of -460 pound per square inch (Psi) from Lower Goru Formation, letter said.

The discovery of Sial-1 is the result of aggressive exploration strategy adopted by the company, adding that it has opened a new avenue and would add to the hydrocarbon reserves base of OGDCL, its joint venture partners and of the country.

This discovery also contribute in reducing the supply and demand gap of oil and gas in the country through the exploration and exploitation of indigenous resources, it added.