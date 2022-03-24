UrduPoint.com

Huge Number Of People To Attend PTI March 27 Public Meeting: Amir Mughal

Muhammad Irfan Published March 24, 2022 | 03:06 PM

Huge number of people to attend PTI March 27 public meeting: Amir Mughal

Senior Leader Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Amir Mughal has said that a huge number of people would attend PTI March 27 historic public meeting to be held here at Parade ground

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2022 ) :Senior Leader Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Amir Mughal has said that a huge number of people would attend PTI March 27 historic public meeting to be held here at Parade ground.

Addressing a ceremony organized in connection with Pakistan Day celebrations, he said that PTI would organize the biggest public gathering at Parade ground. He said that more than one million people would participate in the huge public meeting, adding that they would instill their full confidence in Prime Minister Imran Khan as their genuine leader.

He said that people would come from across the country at mega public meeting of PTI.

Mughal said that corrupt politicians who wanted to blackmail the government but they will face defeat in a so-called no-confidence motion.

He said that huge number of PTI workers of twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi would also participate in the public meeting, adding that in this regard preparations was in full swing.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Pakistan Day Rawalpindi March From Government Million

Recent Stories

Pakistan-China cooperation on dairy industry to br ..

Pakistan-China cooperation on dairy industry to bring industrial upgrading in Pa ..

1 second ago
 Buyers of Russian Gas Should Formulate Their Posit ..

Buyers of Russian Gas Should Formulate Their Position on Paying in Rubles - Krem ..

4 minutes ago
 Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

4 minutes ago
 Jhagra chairs meeting to review progress on health ..

Jhagra chairs meeting to review progress on health facilities in inner city

4 minutes ago
 Suggestion Turkey Will Transfer S-400s to Ukraine ..

Suggestion Turkey Will Transfer S-400s to Ukraine Unrealistic - President's Offi ..

4 minutes ago
 Russia Will Stop Expelling US Diplomats Only After ..

Russia Will Stop Expelling US Diplomats Only After Washington's Similar Move - K ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>