Huge oil quantity wastes as oil tanker turns turtle

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :A huge amount of crude oil spilled on the road when an oil tanker stuffed with over 50,000 litres of oil turned into a turtle on Wednesday morning.

Official from Rescue Control Room said the oil tanker overturned while climbing on Shah Jamal road near Al-rehman petrol pump.

Rescuers dispatched the fire vehicle as the diesel started to quickly gush out of the tank. However, it didn't cause any serious hazard which could trigger damage to anything.

The entire area was cordoned off with help of police, also an alert issued to nearby residents located at the particular radius to adopt pre-cautionary measures.

Traffic was given alternate passage before the leakage was stopped through technical means by the experts. Most of the oil was absorbed into soil around sides of the road. Rescue staff conducted AFF showering with throwing soil on the spilled oil.

Another tanker was reported to have called up to shift the remaining lubricant before it was dispatched them to the desired destination.