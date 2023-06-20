Huge quantity gutka seized, one arrested

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The district Keamari Police on Tuesday seized a huge quantity of hazardous gutka from an empty plot and arrested an involved accused

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ) :The district Keamari Police on Tuesday seized a huge quantity of hazardous gutka from an empty plot and arrested an involved accused.

According to SSP Keamari Fida Hussain Janwari, a team of Saeedabad Police Station in a raid recovered 4650 packets of hazardous gutka from an empty plot in Sector 12F, Saeedabad area.

An accused identified as Ali Muhammad was arrested from the spot while his other accomplice namely Raheel managed to escape.

The accused used to bring the gutka from Hub and conceal it in the plot. They used to supply it in late night hours.

A case had been registered and further investigations were underway.