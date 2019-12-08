UrduPoint.com
Huge Quantity Of Adulterated Chilli Powder Seized

Sun 08th December 2019 | 07:40 PM

LAHORE, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2019 ) :Punjab Food Authority (PFA) claimed on Sunday to have seized 1740 kg adulterated chilli powder inside the walled city and sealed the grinding unit.

The grinding unit was supplying adulterated chilli powder to different hotels and dhabas (food point) after attractive packaging.

DG Punjab Food Authority Irfan Memon said that red chilli was being produced by adding coloured Red Chilli, whole peppers and husk of rice in it.

Apart from, chilli was kept outer surface of the earth in the premises of the unit without taking any safety measures.

He said the grinding unit was functional in the densely populated area of Lahore in Akbari Mandi.

The DG PFA further said the use of adulterated and substandard spices in food dishes causing stomach and gastrointestinal problems.

The PFA will not compromise on the quality of food and violators would be dealt with iron hands.

He appealed to the general public to consume homemade eatables for maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

