Huge quantity of arms recovered, two arrested

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2023 ) :Police on Saturday arrested two criminals and recovered huge quantity of illegal weapons.

A police spokesman said police recovered 15 pistols,1,500 bullets, revolvers, repeaters, Kalashnikovs and other items from the possession of the accused.

Meanwhile, the district police officer (DPO) awarded appreciation letters and awardsto the officials deputed at snap checking.