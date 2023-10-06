Huge quantity of betel nut, gutka, & cigarettes worth Rs, 169.3 mln seized in Hub

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2023) Export of huge quantity of betel nut, gutka and cigarettes were recovered from a warehouse of Hub which the value of exported prohibited items was 169.3 million rupees by joint operation of Intelligence Bureau, Customs Intelligence Gwadar and District Police.

Director Intelligence and Investigation Customs Moin Afzal Ali said in press conference in Gadani that the federal government has launched an anti-smuggling campaign under the direction of Director General Intelligence and Investigation Customs Faiz Ahmed.

He said that acting on a tip-off, Customs Intelligence Gwadar and District Police Hub jointly conducted a raid at the Emirates City Scheme of District Hub.

In a joint operation, huge quantities of betel nuts, gutka and cigarettes were recovered in which 773 bags of Indian gutka, 12,740 kg of betel nut, and cigarettes (Milano and Pine brand) amounting to 120,000 cigarettes have been seized, the total seizure value of is Rs 169.3 million, he mentioned.