Huge quantity of betel nuts, dry fruits seized, one arrested

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :Keamari Police Monday claimed to have seized huge quantity of non-custom paid smuggled betel nuts and dry fruit.

According to SSP Keamari Fida Hussain Janwari, SITE-A Police Station team acting on a tip off recovered 22000kg betel nuts and 6000kg dry fruits from a truck in Metroville, SITE area.

An accused identified as Syed Ali son of Abdul Ghaffar was also arrested during the action.

Further investigations were underway.