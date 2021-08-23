Huge Quantity Of Betel Nuts, Dry Fruits Seized, One Arrested
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 23rd August 2021 | 05:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :Keamari Police Monday claimed to have seized huge quantity of non-custom paid smuggled betel nuts and dry fruit.
According to SSP Keamari Fida Hussain Janwari, SITE-A Police Station team acting on a tip off recovered 22000kg betel nuts and 6000kg dry fruits from a truck in Metroville, SITE area.
An accused identified as Syed Ali son of Abdul Ghaffar was also arrested during the action.
Further investigations were underway.