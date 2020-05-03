Huge quantity of daily use items recovered

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2020 ) ::The local administration in a campaign against hoarding recovered huge quantity of daily use items on Sunday According to spokesman of the administration, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Tandlianwala Usama Niazi conducted raid at a godown in city area and recovered 2000 kilograms (kg) sugar, 4000 kg rice, 30 kg Salvi ghee, 140 kg Khaibar ghee and a large number of soap packets.

These items were taken intocustody to sell them in open market on government-fixed rates to curb the malpractice of hoarding and