KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2022 ) :Sindh Minister for Excise & Taxation and Narcotics Control department, Mukesh Kumar Chawla Sunday said that the department in a major operation in the history of Karachi have seized heroin, chars and chemicals worth billions of rupees and arrested one accused.

A case has been registered against the accused and started investigation.

While addressing a press conference at Director General of Excise and Taxation office here on Sunday, Mukesh Kumar Chawla said that Deputy Director Zahoor Elahi Mazari on the instructions of Director Excise Waheed Sheikh, formed a team led by Excise Inspector Syed Fayyaz Ali Shah and recovered 304 kg of heroin, 500 kg of chars and 38 kg of chemicals used for making drugs.

He said that the operation was carried out in Sector 70D of Surjani Town. This operation is the biggest operation in the history of Karachi. The seized heroin is valued at US 1.4 billion Dollars. Mukesh Kumar Chawla added that the seized chars was valued at US 1.5 million dollars.

One accused Muhammad Usman has also been arrested. He informed that hundreds of kilograms of drugs could be made with the help of the seized chemicals.

On the occasion, the Minister also showed the drug making equipments to the media representatives with the help of which drugs are made.

Mukesh Kumar Chawla said that the officers of the Excise department deserved praise for such a big action.