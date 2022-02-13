UrduPoint.com

Huge Quantity Of Drugs In Karachi's History Recovered: Mukesh Kumar

Umer Jamshaid Published February 13, 2022 | 07:50 PM

Huge quantity of drugs in Karachi's history recovered: Mukesh Kumar

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2022 ) :Sindh Minister for Excise & Taxation and Narcotics Control department, Mukesh Kumar Chawla Sunday said that the department in a major operation in the history of Karachi have seized heroin, chars and chemicals worth billions of rupees and arrested one accused.

A case has been registered against the accused and started investigation.

While addressing a press conference at Director General of Excise and Taxation office here on Sunday, Mukesh Kumar Chawla said that Deputy Director Zahoor Elahi Mazari on the instructions of Director Excise Waheed Sheikh, formed a team led by Excise Inspector Syed Fayyaz Ali Shah and recovered 304 kg of heroin, 500 kg of chars and 38 kg of chemicals used for making drugs.

He said that the operation was carried out in Sector 70D of Surjani Town. This operation is the biggest operation in the history of Karachi. The seized heroin is valued at US 1.4 billion Dollars. Mukesh Kumar Chawla added that the seized chars was valued at US 1.5 million dollars.

One accused Muhammad Usman has also been arrested. He informed that hundreds of kilograms of drugs could be made with the help of the seized chemicals.

On the occasion, the Minister also showed the drug making equipments to the media representatives with the help of which drugs are made.

Mukesh Kumar Chawla said that the officers of the Excise department deserved praise for such a big action.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Drugs Sunday Media Billion Million

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi School of Government, Udacity sign MoU t ..

Abu Dhabi School of Government, Udacity sign MoU to implement talent transformat ..

52 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 February 2022

10 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th February 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th February 2022

11 hours ago
 India reports 50,407 new COVID-19 cases

India reports 50,407 new COVID-19 cases

16 hours ago
 Philippines National Day celebrated at Expo 2020 D ..

Philippines National Day celebrated at Expo 2020 Dubai

16 hours ago
 19th edition of Sharjah Heritage Days to take plac ..

19th edition of Sharjah Heritage Days to take place in March

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>