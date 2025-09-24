Open Menu

Huge Quantity Of Drugs Recovered Under "Drug Free Punjab" Campaign

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 24, 2025 | 11:50 AM

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) The district Police are cracking down on drug dealers under the “Drug Free Punjab” campaign as the Chenab Nagar Police arrested a drug dealer in a raid on a tip-off.

According to the police, 1100 grams of heroin worth lakhs of rupees was recovered from the possession of the accused.

A case has been registered against the accused and further investigation had been started, they added.

District Police Officer (DPO) Chiniot, Abdullah Ahmed said that the campaign was underway against drug dealers across the district, while quality investigations of drug cases were being ensured so that the accused could be punished.

