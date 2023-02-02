UrduPoint.com

Huge Quantity Of Expired Items Seized

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 02, 2023 | 04:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) :The district administration Peshawar recovered a huge quantity of expired items during a raid on a godown at Duranpur here on Thursday.

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Shafiullah Khan, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Dr Eza Arshad conducted a raid on a godown at Duranpur wherein the expiry dates on products of renowned brands were being changed fraudulently.

The products included various kinds of chocolate, children's milk formula, chips, bubble gums, coffee and others.

Members of the group were used to collect expired goods from various localities of the district and then affixed fake expiry dates on them at the godown for further supply to markets.

Thousands of stickers, stamps and other packing materials have been taken into possession from the godown. The district administration arrested the ringleader of the gang and sealed the godown.

DC Shafiullah Khan has directed officers of the district administration to inspect bazaars of their jurisdiction and take action against the violation of any hygienic principle.

