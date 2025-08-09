Open Menu

Huge Quantity Of Expired Products Recovered, Destroyed From Grocery Stores

Muhammad Irfan Published August 09, 2025 | 05:10 PM

Huge quantity of expired products recovered, destroyed from grocery stores

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2025) Punjab Food Authority Chiniot is carrying out vigorous operations to prevent milk adulteration.

Deputy Director Operations Punjab Food Authority Dr. Muhammad Qasim Raza on Saturday said that during the blockade, more than 15,000 liters of milk in milk trucks were checked with a modern lactoscan machine and according to the lactoscan analysis report, the milk was found to be adulterated.

He said that 4,000 liters of adulterated milk were destroyed.

In addition, food safety teams conducted 104 inspections across the district and imposed fines of Rs. 203,000 for serious violations of laws. Similarly, a large quantity of expired products were recovered and destroyed from grocery stores during the inspection.

