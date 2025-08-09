Huge Quantity Of Expired Products Recovered, Destroyed From Grocery Stores
Muhammad Irfan Published August 09, 2025 | 05:10 PM
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2025) Punjab Food Authority Chiniot is carrying out vigorous operations to prevent milk adulteration.
Deputy Director Operations Punjab Food Authority Dr. Muhammad Qasim Raza on Saturday said that during the blockade, more than 15,000 liters of milk in milk trucks were checked with a modern lactoscan machine and according to the lactoscan analysis report, the milk was found to be adulterated.
He said that 4,000 liters of adulterated milk were destroyed.
In addition, food safety teams conducted 104 inspections across the district and imposed fines of Rs. 203,000 for serious violations of laws. Similarly, a large quantity of expired products were recovered and destroyed from grocery stores during the inspection.
Recent Stories
Oman condemns, rejects Israeli government’s decision to perpetuate its militar ..
World Robot Conference unveils future trends of embodied intelligent robots
Joint statement on developments in Gaza Strip
Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns Israeli government’s decision to oc ..
Fifth Emirates Arabian Horse Global Cup achieves remarkable success in Poland
EU welcomes Armenia–Azerbaijan peace agreement
Foreign investors pump $2.5 billion into Korean stocks in July
Foreign firms boost growth in Beijing's Chaoyang district
Azerbaijan, Armenia sign peace deal at White House summit with Trump
Prime Minister Carney announces pay raises for Canadian Armed Forces
Germany, allies reject Israeli plan to occupy Gaza, Berlin halts military export ..
Trump, Putin to meet in Alaska for Ukraine peace deal
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Around 131,817 foreign jobs available with BEOE4 minutes ago
-
DC review arrangements for celebrating Marka-e-Haq, Independence day4 minutes ago
-
Huge quantity of expired products recovered, destroyed from grocery stores4 minutes ago
-
Sindh Health Minister encourages public participation in 'Mental Health Drive', promotes Tele-Tabeeb ..4 minutes ago
-
District Sports Department organizes sports competitions as part of Independence Day celebrations14 minutes ago
-
Islamabad to celebrate ‘Marka-e-Haq' Independence Day with grand festivities, security tightened24 minutes ago
-
Motorcyclist dies in Collision with Trailer on Chashma Road24 minutes ago
-
Section 144 imposed in 13 districts of KP for Chehlum Imam Hussain (A.S)24 minutes ago
-
District admin fines shopkeepers for selling sugar at high prices24 minutes ago
-
AC reviews nullah cleaning work34 minutes ago
-
Saudi Crown Prince invites PM to attend FII34 minutes ago
-
Engr Khalid appointed IESCO's new CEO34 minutes ago