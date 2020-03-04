UrduPoint.com
Huge Quantity Of Firecrackers Recovered, 4 Held In Rawalpindi

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 08:02 PM

The police recovered huge quantity of firecrackers and held four sellers, a police spokesman on Wednesday said

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :The police recovered huge quantity of firecrackers and held four sellers, a police spokesman on Wednesday said.

As per detail, the Police Station Ganjmandi raided at godown located in Nankari Bazaar and recovered huge quantity of firecrackers.

The police arrested four seller identified as Zeeshan Javed, Kashif Iqbal, Muzmil Munir and Mazhar Ali from the spot.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused while the recovered material has been confiscated.

The operation has been carried out on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas he said, adding that no one would be allowed to play the lives of the innocent people and the firecrackers business would be crushed with full force.

It is mentioned here that the illegal business of fireworks had caused huge loss in terms of human lives and finance.

