Huge Quantity Of Firecrackers Recovered

Sun 22nd December 2019 | 07:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2019 ) :City Police have recovered a huge quantity of firecrackers worth millions of rupees, informed the police spokesman.

As per details, Police Station Ganjmandi raided a godown located in Nankari Bazaar and recovered huge quantity of firecrackers.

Police arrested seven persons identified as Imran, Tayyab, Jameel, Zeesahn, Asif, Muzmail, and Haris from the spot.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused while the recovered material has been confiscated.

The operation has been carried out on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas who said that no one would be allowed to play with the lives of the innocent people and the firecrackers business would be crushed with full force.

More Stories From Pakistan

