Huge quantity of firecrackers recovered during raid

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi Police Thursday arrested firecracker dealer and recovered huge quantity of firecrackers from his possession.

According to the police spokesman ganjmandi Police Station during a course of action held a firecracker dealer identified as Zafar Iqbal from Nankari Bazaar and recovered firecrackers from his custody.

Meanwhile, City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the performance of Ganjmandi police saying that no one would be allowed to play the lives of the innocent people and the firecrackers business will be crushed with full force.

It is mentioned that the illegal business of fireworks has caused huge loss in terms of human lives and finance.