Huge quantity of firecrackers recovered in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :On the eve of Shab-e raat, the police in crackdown recovered huge quantity of firecrackers, the police spokesman informed here on Thursday.

As per detail, Gujar Khan police raided at a godown and recovered huge quantity of firecrackers and arrested firecracker seller identified as Muhammad Taimoor while Rawat police arrested firecracker seller Manzoor Hussain and recovered firecrackers from his custody.

The police also registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation.

The operation has been carried out on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas. He no one would be allowed to play with the lives of the innocent people and the firecrackers business would be crushed with full force.