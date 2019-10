(@imziishan)

Rail Bazaar police claimed on Wednesday to have seized huge quantity of fireworks and arrested 5 shopkeepers

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) :Rail Bazaar police claimed on Wednesday to have seized huge quantity of fireworks and arrested 5 shopkeepers.

The police checked shops in Jhang Bazaar and recovered dozens cartons of fireworks from five shopkeepers including Bilal, Sajjad, Umar, Khalid and Shabbir Hussain.

The police have arrested the accused.