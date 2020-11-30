Huge quantity of fireworks seized; accused arrested

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi Police on Monday arrested a fireworks dealer and seized huge quantity of fireworks from his possession.

According to a Police spokesman, a team of Kahuta Police Station intercepted a suspected car and recovered huge quantity of fireworks items packed in 36 cartons.

The police arrested the fireworks items dealer namely Aftab Ahmed.

Police have registered a case against him and started investigations, spokesman added.

He informed that the police on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas were conducting raids to net the fireworks dealers and users.

The operation against the lawbreakers would continue without any discrimination, he added.