UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Huge Quantity Of Fireworks Seized; Accused Arrested

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 30th November 2020 | 05:20 PM

Huge quantity of fireworks seized; accused arrested

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi Police on Monday arrested a fireworks dealer and seized huge quantity of fireworks from his possession.

According to a Police spokesman, a team of Kahuta Police Station intercepted a suspected car and recovered huge quantity of fireworks items packed in 36 cartons.

The police arrested the fireworks items dealer namely Aftab Ahmed.

Police have registered a case against him and started investigations, spokesman added.

He informed that the police on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas were conducting raids to net the fireworks dealers and users.

The operation against the lawbreakers would continue without any discrimination, he added.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Car Rawalpindi Kahuta From

Recent Stories

MediaTek to start a new era of 5G connectivity in ..

8 minutes ago

Asian Chess Federation marks 30th Anniversary

11 minutes ago

Forex reserved jumps to 13.5 billion dollars: Mian ..

24 minutes ago

IACAD to reopen over 766 mosques for Friday prayer ..

26 minutes ago

Sheikha Fatima sends message of pride, gratitude t ..

26 minutes ago

PDM committed to follow COVID 19 SOPs : Rana Sanal ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.