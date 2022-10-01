Huge quantity of flour seized

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2022 ) :The food department claimed on Saturday to have seized 551 flour bags hoarded in a godown in Iqbal Town.

A spokesman for the food department said here on Saturday that working on a tip-off, District Food Controller Waqar Yousuf along with his team conducted a raid at a godown in Iqbal Town and seized 551 bags of flour hoarded for selling them at exorbitant rates.

Police have arrested godown owners- Irfan and Bashir after registeringa case against them.