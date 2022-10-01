UrduPoint.com

Huge Quantity Of Flour Seized

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 01, 2022 | 04:50 PM

Huge quantity of flour seized

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2022 ) :The food department claimed on Saturday to have seized 551 flour bags hoarded in a godown in Iqbal Town.

A spokesman for the food department said here on Saturday that working on a tip-off, District Food Controller Waqar Yousuf along with his team conducted a raid at a godown in Iqbal Town and seized 551 bags of flour hoarded for selling them at exorbitant rates.

Police have arrested godown owners- Irfan and Bashir after registeringa case against them.

Related Topics

Flour

Recent Stories

TECNO Launched the First-Ever Color Changing Camon ..

TECNO Launched the First-Ever Color Changing Camon 19 Pro Mondrian in Pakistan

30 minutes ago
 Alia Bhatt shares glimpses of her maternity clothe ..

Alia Bhatt shares glimpses of her maternity clothes brands

2 hours ago
 China announces over $90mln assistance so far for ..

China announces over $90mln assistance so far for Pakistan: Nong Rong

2 hours ago
 Pak Vs Eng: Phil Salt brings England back into the ..

Pak Vs Eng: Phil Salt brings England back into the series with magnificent 88 no ..

5 hours ago
 Federal Cabinet constitutes committee to investiga ..

Federal Cabinet constitutes committee to investigate leaked cipher

5 hours ago
 Pakistan committed to deepen relations with UAE: P ..

Pakistan committed to deepen relations with UAE: PM

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.