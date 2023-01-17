UrduPoint.com

Huge Quantity Of Flour Seized In Lahore

Muhammad Irfan Published January 17, 2023 | 07:23 PM

Huge quantity of flour seized in Lahore

The district administration seized a huge quantity of flour from a godown in Saggian area here on Tuesday

According to a district administration spokesman, a special team under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner City Muhammad Murtaza conducted a raid in Saggian area and seized 1,000 flour bags stocked in a godown to smuggle them.

According to a district administration spokesman, a special team under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner City Muhammad Murtaza conducted a raid in Saggian area and seized 1,000 flour bags stocked in a godown to smuggle them.

On the direction of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, strict monitoringwas continued at all exit points of the city to foil wheat and flour smuggling bids.

